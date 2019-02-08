Man Butchers Landlord, Wounds Two Others In Salaga

A middle-aged man is currently on the run after slashing his landlord to death and inflicting machete wounds on two other persons at Salaga in the East Gonja district of the Northern Region.

According to reports, the suspect, whose name is yet to be disclosed had a disagreement with his landlord earlier on Thursday and later that night attacked his landlord with a machete, killing him from the multiple strikes.

A man who witnessed the incident was also attacked by the suspect.

The suspect allegedly slashed him also with the machete before fleeing the house.

He later went into hiding in a bush near a farmland in the area.

When the suspect was confronted by the owner of the farm and ordered to leave, he allegedly slashed the farmer with the machete and set some huts in the village on fire before bolting.

The injured persons were rushed to the Karaga Hospital while the deceased person was buried in accordance with Islamic customs.

The Police are currently investigating the matter.

–citinewsroom