Minority Wants National Security, Interior Ministers Face Parliament

Some Minority Members of Parliament are calling on the leadership of the House to summon the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah and Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery before the House on the level of security in the country.

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu constituency, Governs Kwame Agbodza, while making a contribution on the Floor of Parliament on Friday, said it is important for the two ministers to among other things formally brief the House on the violence that marred the by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

“I want the business committee to consider scheduling the Minister responsible for National Security, and Interior to brief Parliament on all allegations of brutalities that took place at Ayawaso Wuogon,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak also backed the call.

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Sunyani East, Kwesi Ameyaw Cheremeh, in a response to the call indicated that the House will consider the submission by the Minority.

The Minority believes that the sector Ministers owed the House some explanation as to why some armed masked men unleashed mayhem on civilians during the by-election.

The identities of the masked men and whose instructions they were working under was not known until the Minister of State in Charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong disclosed in a Citi News interview that they were security personnel sanctioned by the state.

Before then, the police hierarchy had denied knowledge of the security force.

The masked and armed men were captured on video physically assaulting the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George during a heated altercation.

There were also reports of sporadic gunshots by the men at the La Bawaleshie Presby school polling station.

Committee set to probe violence

Meanwhile, the government has inaugurated a commission of inquiry to look into the matter.

The commission is being chaired by Justice Emile Short. Other members are Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong.

It also has former Dean of the Faculty of Law of GIMPA and private legal practitioner, Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi as its Secretary.

The commission has been given one month to complete its work.

–citinewsroom