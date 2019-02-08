GJA Commends Police For Unraveling Ahmed's Killers

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has sung praises on the Ghana Police Service for arresting 6 people in connection with the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Mr. Affail Monnie at a memorial organised Friday by the GJA in memory of the murdered Tiger PI investigator said “It is very heartwarming for me to note that six suspected people have been arrested.”

Speaking at the International Press Centre he added: “The GJA commends the Ghana police most highly for this very significant progress in investigations.”

Mr. Monnie also asserted that this latest arrest portends great prospects for finding the killers of the man, who has been described as playing critical role in the #Number 12, an investigative piece by Tiger Eye PI, that has completely brought Ghana football to its knees.

In his words “We are inclined to summon the necessary optimism in a sense that the perpetrators of the murder will eventually be found.”

While the brazing and public manner the late Hussein-Suale was killed, has heightened the general insecurity in the country, Mr. Monnie said journalists in the country are unfazed. He opined that rather the killing of one of their very own has spurred them on.

“While enduring the excruciating pain, we shall not shake or lose heart. We shall continue to fight and defend our rights and expand the frontiers of freedom, which is the oxygen of our profession,” he told the packed meeting of journalists, security chiefs, staff of Tiger Eye PI and some family members of Mr. Hussein-Suale.

