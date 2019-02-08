Bawumia Urges Commission Probing Ayawaso Violence To Be Impartial

The Acting President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has assured the commission of inquiry set up to look into the violence recorded last week at the by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency of government's continuous support in unraveling the truth behind the disturbances.

According to Dr. Bawumia, government remains resolute in assisting the commission to work fairly adding that all logistics and resources needed by the commission, will be provided by Government.

Speaking at the swearing-in of members of the commission, Dr. Bawumia, tasked Justice Emile Short and his team to go on their duties without fear and favour.

The Vice-President also vouched for the credibility and integrity of the members of the commission adding that the integrity of the members has never been in doubt in the public domain.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia subsequently congratulated the members of the commission and thanked them on behalf of the government for accepting to serve the nation.

“As you are all aware the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo decided that in the interest of the public, this commission of inquiry into the incidents that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election be stepped up so that they would undertake a full…and impartial inquiry into those circumstances. Of course in doing this, the President had to look for people of impeccable integrity. I don't think anyone can question the integrity of the people who are here constituting the commission.”

“We know that the terms of reference says you should complete this work in a month and that is why we are quickly getting on the move. All the necessary arrangements and logistics, will be provided to make sure your work proceeds impartially and without any inhibitions… So I congratulate you and wish you the very best. I thank you very much. It is national service you are doing and the nation is grateful,” Bawumia added.

“We will work transparently and objectively” – Justice Emile Short

The Chairperson of the commission of inquiry, Justice Emile Short on his part also expressed the commission's appreciation to government for the confidence reposed in them.

Justice Emile Short in his remarks described the work of the commission as an important national assignment in the interest of the country adding that the work of the commission will be an important step in disbanding political vigilantism as well as ending political violence.

He also assured the public, that the commission would work in a transparent and objective manner to unravel the truth behind the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the President and to you for giving us this opportunity to serve the nation. We consider this to be a very important assignment in the national interest. I will also like to express my appreciation to the words of confidence you have expressed in us particularly your statement that we have been selected because we are considered to be men and women of integrity.”

“We will like to assure all and sundry that we will carry our mandate transparently and objectively. We will like to urge all and sundry to give us all the support we need to find credible and lasting solutions to the phenomenon of electoral violence and political vigilantism,” Justice Emile Short noted.

Commission of inquiry sittings may be public – Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had hinted that aspects of the sittings of the Justice Emile Short Commission of Inquiry may be opened to the general public and the media.

He also noted that the final report of the commission will be made available to the public.

The Minister made the disclosure on Eyewitness News on Thursday.

A security analyst, Adam Bonaa had earlier called on government to show the commission's sittings on live TV.

To him, the move will ensure the credibility of the process and its final outcome.

“Let us have an open house inquiry where the media will be invited so we view this on live TV so that we following sitting-by-sitting how this will go just so that that in 2020, we will all be assured that we have learnt lessons and those who do this will be punished and those who are planning to do same, will know that they will be shamed and punished,” he said in a Citi News interview.

Members of the commission of inquiry

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the permission of President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday set up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the election violence that saw uniformed masked men supposedly national security personnel, unleash violence on some citizens.

Justice Emile Short is chairing the commission with secretarial support from former Dean of the Faculty of Law of GIMPA and private legal practitioner, Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi.

Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong were also appointed as members of the Commission.

The commission has been given one month to complete its work

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana