Ayawaso Violence Dangerous For The Future Ghana's Democracy - Goosie Tanoh

Mr Goosie Tanoh says he will not rest until all forms of violence and vigilantism are rooted from the nation.

A presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Goosie Tanoh has described as "dangerous, bad and unacceptable," the violence at La Bawaleshie during the just-ended Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary by-election.

The visibly worried Goosie Tanoh said the violence is not only an indictment on Ghana's democratic dispensation but an affront to the country's rules and laws and called on the national security agencies to immediately bring perpetrators of this gruesome act to book.

Addressing journalists after donating consumables and an undisclosed amount of money to the victims who were shot during the violence, at 37 Military Hospital in Accra, Mr. Tanoh condemned the perpetrators and stated that they will definitely pay for their actions and uncultured behaviours.

Armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the residence of the NDC candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong and allegedly attacking him and his supporters during the by-election.

Eyewitnesses say the men engaged in a shooting spree, injuring at least six persons.

The Minister of State in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong has admitted deploying the men as part of an operation, he did not disclose. The men have, however, been accused of being members of the governing NPP affiliated vigilante group, Invincible forces.

Mr. Tanoh said the violence is “dangerous for the future of our democracy and the peace and security of our people if such acts of lawlessness are allowed to continue without severe punishment,"

According to him, very little attempt was being made to prevent violence by agents of the leading political forces within the country and stressed the need for all and sundry to join in the fight against political violence and vigilantism.

Enquiry

On Friday, February 8, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated a three-member commission tasked with investigating the violence that ensued during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

At the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia lauded the composition of the commission saying that “I don’t know anyone who can really question the integrity of the commission.”

He also assured them “that all the necessary arrangements and logistics shall be provided” to make their work smooth. “I wish you the very best in the inquiry and the nation is grateful.”

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com