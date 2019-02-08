What Do You Consider Before Buying A Phone: Design Or Technicalities?

Aside cost, which is one of the most important consideration smartphone enthusiasts make before buying a new phone, they also consider design and technical features of the phone.

So, putting cost aside, many enthusiasts place priority on what their phones can do for them: advanced camera, long-lasting battery, seamless performance and the sleekness of the phone's physical appearance. No one in this age wants to be seen carrying a 'yam' as bulky and unattractive phones in Ghana are usually referred.

Smartphones with a full-screen display are significantly desired nowadays. Consumers have a vested interest in devices that provide larger viewing experience for an immersive gaming, video-watching time and watching video downloads from social media.

However, because of the smartphone industry's intense competitiveness and the presence of many good players in the market, as well as smartphone users being more demanding, brands are required more than ever before to innovate and manufacture best-in-class devices that are packaged in appealing physical attributes.

And in this specialty, a few phones emerge powerfully and rise up to the occasion like the Huawei Y7 2018.

Launched in March, 2018, this line of mobile phone has consistently delivered top-level performance to the mobile phone market, focusing on display, camera and battery. The phone also received positive reviews from critics and analysts across the globe and met the preferences of many smartphone young users.

Recognising the demands from this growing and important demographic and building on the success this phone achieved, Huawei is expected to make a surprising launch of a newer version of the phone soon.

Mobile phone users may have the right to expect a new generation of Y series that maintains the legacy of tailored design and strong performance without getting their pockets practically empty when they purchase one.

Huawei is fast bridging the critical consideration of cost, design and functionalities for users and putting smartphone enthusiasts in Ghana and across the world at a unique advantage. You can get your Huawei as sleek as you want, with strong performance and at a price you can afford.

GNA