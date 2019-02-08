Mason to Face Court For Setting Boy Ablaze in 2017

The Bolgatanga Police command in the Upper East Region will next week arraign the 29-year-old mason who set a 13-year-old boy on fire in 2017.

The mason, Nsobila John set the boy ablaze for peeping at a woman who was bathing back in November 2017.

The family of the victim, who is still nursing his burn injuries two years after the incident is demanding justice for their ward, accusing the suspect of neglecting the victim.

According to the victim, On 24th November 2017, he was sent to buy petrol from a filling station but on his way back, he spotted two boys peeping through a bathroom where a woman was taking her bath.

He said, when he got to the scene, one of the boys had escaped leaving him behind but was grabbed by his accuser Nsobila John for the act.

He then took the petrol in the gallon from the victim, poured it on him and struck a match setting him ablaze.

It took the intervention of residents around to quench the fire and sent the boy to the Bolgatanga regional hospital.

Although the suspect was later arrested and granted bail, both parties had agreed on a settlement where the suspect shall take care of all bills till the victim recovers fully.

The family of the victim accused the family of the suspect of not taking proper care of the victim and hence their demand for justice.

Aunt of the victim, Ayinbono Baba said “the suspects family used to cater for the boy, paying medical bills and transportation fare of GHC12.00 – GHC15.00 for the dressing of his wounds but for some time now, they have stopped providing support for the boy.

We need medical support for the boy to fully recover and to continue his education but for the suspect, we want the laws of Ghana to deal with him”.

But the brother of the suspect, Nsobila Prosper debunked the allegations of the victim's family.

“It is not true, we have been paying for all medical bills associated with the dressing of the victim's wounds. We give him chop money and transportation and even buy him clothes to wear”.

The Bolgatanga District Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Punobyin indicated that police “gave the victim a police medical form and up till now, they have not brought this form back to aid us with prosecution.”

“The docket of the case is intact and we shall visit the Bolga regional hospital for the medical form and subsequently re-arrest the suspect and arraign him before the court by next week,” he added.

–citinewsroom