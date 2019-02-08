Djokoto’s Diary: Tired of the political establishment, 2020 must be our turning point!

If the voting-class of Ghana have to decide, predominantly, between the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress, ahead of the 2020 elections, then that is not freedom of choice, but freedom from choice.

I'd much rather withhold my vote than cast it in 2020 and quite frankly, you should too. I do not see why, as the new frontier of this modern Republic, we must endorse this mess of a so-called political order.

I wake up every morning with this burden on my mind, often after very little sleep. Day in day out, the threat of an entirely new generation whom will be voting for the first time in 2020, having to blindly endorse the political establishment haunts me. This could extend the rule of the political establishment for decades to come.

I do not see why we make up the majority of the population and yet, an out-of-touch generation which has held our economic independence back from us for decades, still crafts the national agenda. I could not possibly be the only millennial sick and tired of this damn establishment!

I've been told things like “Vince, your prospects are great, why don't you just fall in line and climb Jacob's ladder. You can't change the system.” That's baloney! And that's exactly the kind of mindset that has held us back as a Republic for so long.

I often hear the optimistic notion: the future is ours! As if the future is so distant from our present times. There is no time, my fellow citizens. The future is now! If we truly, from within the depths of our hearts, want to see this Republic assume its rightful place amongst the nations of the universe, then we must rebel against the establishment now! And do so before the upcoming 2020 election.

Let us seize back our common destiny. The Republic is not going to build itself unless we ourselves are at work. There are consequences for the decades-long poor leadership. And the sad bit is that, every single day of our lives, we continue suffer for the poor decisions made by the old guard.

I arrived in Accra, Ghana in November 2018 with a revolutionary spirit burning in my spine and at the bottom of my belly. I know, this may not exactly seem rational, especially to your overzealous atheist, but I foresaw a catastrophe looming. I may have been misled by my instincts, or perhaps, it is too early to tell. But I sensed, in the weeks leading up to my arrival, that the youth had come to the realisation that we had reached our turning point.

The question as to whether or not I timed the zeitgeist rightly or wrongly, or whether or not I did indeed hear the footsteps of God or not, only time will tell. Against my initial expectations, I came to realise that it wasn't a feeling of anger against the system but instead, it was one of severe socioeconomic depression.

It has been a personal rule of mine to look people straight into their eyes during discourse. I like to believe that we are having a conversation only when I can see a reflection of myself in somebody else's eyes. I often stare into the eyes of the many Ghanaians I've come across, at random, since my arrival and, half the time, I see nothing but pent up emotions waiting, just like a time bomb, to explode.

But come what may, fellow citizens, by the hand of God, we'd rise once more every day with a divine purpose, in pursuit of our dreams, more eager than ever to succeed against all odds.