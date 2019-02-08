Gender Activist Demands Prosecution Of Police Officers Over Child Burning Case

Executive Director of the Ark Foundation is demanding the immediate withdrawal of some police officers who suggested an out of court settlement to a child abuse case.

Angela Dwamena-Aboagye told the Super Morning Show Friday that Ghana’s chief of police, David Asante Apeatu must recall the officer/officers from post and subject them to prosecution.

Angela Dwamena-Aboagye

“He should find out what happened…and handle these police officers. They cannot continue to treat Ghanaians like we have no right when they should be the ones protecting us,” she said.

Speaking to the substantive issue, the gender activist said it is horrifying what happened to the child.

The 11-year-old was burnt by a man (name unknown) for allegedly spying on a woman while she took her bath.

Narrating what happened to Joy News, the victim said his friends were spying on the woman but bolted when they were busted. Since he did no wrong he saw no reason to run, according to him.

However, the suspect in the matter was passing by and upon hearing that he was part of a group spying on the bathing woman, poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

He lay on the ground and cried for a while before getting any help.

When the case was reported to the police, officers on duty suggested the matter be settled.

The parents of the victim who could not afford even the medical bills agreed and allowed the boy to go live with his abuser to be catered for.

The suspect, however, returned the victim to his home when his parents were not home.

He has not been to school since. He also suffers stigma since the wounds smell due to lack of treatment.

This happened a year ago.

Dwamena-Aboagye wants immediate action taken to bring the perpetrator to book. No authority can settle a case like this.

“It is attempted murder, and that’s a felony,” she told host Daniel Dadzie.

She also wants the Gender, Child, and Social Protection Ministry to get in touch with the local Social Welfare office to ensure the victim gets the needed attention.

“He needs medical and psychological care,” she asserted.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com