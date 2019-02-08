The Time For Action Is Now

Here's what will happen; some months from today, the NPP will be out of office, a new government most likely the NDC will be in office and will using the law as it is, and the NPP in opposition will be crying for legal reforms like the NDC is doing now.

Politicians everywhere in any nation on earth have always been the same. Like all humans, they seek to preserve and enhance self interest first. It is only a question of whether the law makes room for them to secure self interest at the expense of the collective good.

British politics had not always been for the masses as it appears to work now. On several occasions the British society has been drawn to the verge of collapse, and it has taken the risk of the political class losing their lot like the French Bourbons, to force them to make the legal and structural changes required for the collective good.

It took the emergence of a lunatic like Hitler and the havoc he wrecked on humanity, to return Germany from the corrupt political façade of the kind of democracy that it was, which eventually gave birth to a Hitler. They literally went over the ledge, and on their return, resolved to never again build that kind of social casino where most people lose, and the house always wins. Today, Germany is what it is, a shining political and economic Viking miracle, in spite of having lost the war.

We can go on and on about how Norway, having been ravaged by the war, their working class took on the political elite and reformed their society.

We in Ghana have to come to this realisation, that unless we make it impossible for politicians to work for their self interest at the expense of the public's interest, we are headed for the bottom of nowhere. The fundamental changes that we must make, with regard to how we can have truly independent anti-corruption law enforcement and public order agencies, I have discussed in this article ߑ￠ https://www.modernghana.com/news/896388/take-back-your-country.html

What it takes for such progress to come about, is for a core of forward thinking progressives, irrespective of their partisan colour, to mobilise behind a definite course of action for the collective good. It doesn't matter even if some of these people are themselves beneficiaries of the present order. There are many who participate in the current exploitative order, not necessarily because they are blind to it's ills and eventual collapse, but must do so, out of the basic necessity to survive in the system as it is, until change happens for all.

Are there honest men and women, hungry enough for change and willing to sacrifice to create a better home, a just society, a dignifying politics and a progressive country for all?

Are there young people, idealistic enough to fire up their generation into action for such a cause?

I am a dreamer, so in spite of the painful reality of our country, I can't help but dream I must. I am a man of hope, for if I should lose hope then should I soon be dead at the hand of the depression of a hopeless people. I am a man of faith, and thus even if all else should betray me, as the singer says, "my anchor holds", and I cannot help but trust that with divine guide I neither dream nor hope in vain.

I believe you, yes you my fellow countrymen are out there, either here at home or out there in the world. Always having the longing to start but not knowing if the time was right. There was never a perfect time for ordinary people to carry out extraordinary change.

It is time to organise for progressive action

Signed: Edem Light

[email protected]

0505645584