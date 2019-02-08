Court Jails Disabled Evangelist 10 Years For Defiling 11-Year-Old Girl

Techiman Circuit Court has sentenced an Evangelist of the Techiman Manna Redemption Ministries to 10 years imprisonment for defiling an 11-year-old girl.

Samuel Nyarko, 29, was found guilty after he first denied the charge during the first sitting.

Police Prosecutor at the Techiman Circuit Court Sgt. Kate Abban indicated that the accused pleaded not guilty during the first sitting on January 22nd, insisting on his innocence. He was remanded to reappear before court on February 01, 2019.

However on his second visit to the court, Evangelist Samuel Nyarko admitted to the charge, thereby pleading guilty. The victim narrated to the court how the Evangelist lured her and forcefully had sex with her.

The court, presided by Judge Alexander Graham, gave him a sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline