2 Shot Dead Near Karaga

Two(2) people have been shot dead at Nangon, a village near Karaga in the Northern Region.

Police who confirmed the death identified the deceased persons as Ahaji Abdul Salam Hammer, a 51-year old herdsman and Abdulai Iddrisu, a 43-year old Arabic teacher, both of Fulani extraction.

Their bodies were found in two separate houses on Tuesday at about 5:50 am by some persons who made a report to the police.

According to the police, the remains of the two male adults had bullet wounds and were lying in a pool of blood at the time of their retrieval from the houses.

The Police said after interaction with community members, it gathered that the unidentified masked suspects forcefully broke into the rooms of their victims and shot them.

The Police retrieved 12 empty AK-47 ammunition shells and one live ammunition from the scene.

The bodies were taken to Karaga hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Police have since started investigations into the case and have assured the public that they will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Police also urged members of the public to volunteer information that can help them in investigating the matter. “We are assuring the public that we will do our very best in our effort to have the perpetrators arrested.”

“We appeal to persons who have any information that can assist police investigations should help us with same. We urge people in the area to remain calm and not to take the law into their hands,” the police said.

Citi News gathers that the Karaga District Security Council held a meeting on Thursday over the matter.

–

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana