IGP Reassigns 122 Police Officers

There's been a massive shakeup in the Police Service as the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, has reassigned 122 of his officers.

Per a list sighted by citinesroom.com, close to ten officers at the Police Headquarters in Accra have been transferred to other parts of the country.

For instance, the Public Relations Officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), DSP Olivia Turkson, according to the list has been transferred to the Marine, Ports and Railways, Tema.

ASP Patrick Kodjoe Okai, previously at the National Headquarters, is now the Staff Officer at the Brong Ahafo Regional Head office.

Also, DSP Henry N. Agyemang, is now the Commander in charge of the Divisional MTTU office at Kibi in the Eastern Region.

The reassignments according to two separate lists seen by citinewsroom.com dated February 6 and February 7, 2019, take immediate effect and affected mainly senior officers of the police service.

This is the IGP's first major reassignments this year. He made several reshuffles in the year 2018.

The ranks of some of the senior officers [general duty] captured in the recent reshuffle are 4 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 7 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 17 Chief Superintendents of Police, 25 Superintendents, 16 Deputy Superintendents of Police and 21 Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The rest are non-uniform officers which include one Assistant Commissioner of Police, 3 Chief Superintendents of Police, 11 Superintendents, 10 Deputy Superintendents of Police and 6 Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The reassignment of one of the officers was however cancelled after the reshuffle.

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana