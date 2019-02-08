Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
11 minutes ago | General News

Ghana's Security Capo's Meet In Aburi

By Modern Ghana
Ghana's Security Capo's Meet In Aburi

A National Security Stakeholder's dialogue has ended in Aburi in the Eastern Region. The dialogue, the fourth in a series, was aimed at sharpening efforts at improving the country’s security architecture.

Security chiefs, civil society organisations, security experts and government officials participated in the two-day dialogue.

28201953607 qvmxpcb553 securitychiefsstakeholdersdialogueonimprovingnationssecurity1

28201953608 0eu2xljwwr securitychiefsstakeholdersdialogueonimprovingnationssecurity3

Security challenges examined included robberies, kidnappings, terrorism and political vigilantism among others.

Participants are expected to draw a roadmap on how to tackle these challenges.

This is the fourth dialogue organised by National Security under the Akufo-Addo led government.

28201953608 8dt2wjivvq c339956cb535415283431046a96edbe0

28201953609 h40o2s6eey securitychiefsstakeholdersdialogueonimprovingnationssecurity5

Government sources say such dialogues are crucial in developing acceptable methods for tackling contemporary security challenges.

A roadmap for engaging with key security constituencies is expected at the end of the dialogue.

The program was attended by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo; National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah and the Attorney General and Minister for Justice Gloria Akuffo.

Some opposition political parties in the country staged a demonstration in Accra over security issues in the country especially the violence that characterised the by-election held within the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
30m Ghanaians Depend On 61 Public Libraries
University Of Ghana Female Student Beat Lecturers To Win Top International Award
Ghana Won't Have Press Freedom Without Accountability
Ahmed's Murder: Police Arrest 6
TOP STORIES

6 Persons Arrested Over Ahmed Suale’s Murder Granted Bail

4 hours ago

Ahmed's Murder: Police Arrest 6

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line