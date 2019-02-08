Ghana's Security Capo's Meet In Aburi

A National Security Stakeholder's dialogue has ended in Aburi in the Eastern Region. The dialogue, the fourth in a series, was aimed at sharpening efforts at improving the country’s security architecture.

Security chiefs, civil society organisations, security experts and government officials participated in the two-day dialogue.

Security challenges examined included robberies, kidnappings, terrorism and political vigilantism among others.

Participants are expected to draw a roadmap on how to tackle these challenges.

This is the fourth dialogue organised by National Security under the Akufo-Addo led government.

Government sources say such dialogues are crucial in developing acceptable methods for tackling contemporary security challenges.

A roadmap for engaging with key security constituencies is expected at the end of the dialogue.

The program was attended by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo; National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah and the Attorney General and Minister for Justice Gloria Akuffo.

Some opposition political parties in the country staged a demonstration in Accra over security issues in the country especially the violence that characterised the by-election held within the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

By: citinewsroom.com | Ghana