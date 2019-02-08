Ken Agyapong 'Fights' Privileges Committee

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has filed a motion in Parliament challenging his referral to the Privileges Committee.

Mr. Agyapong has been referred to the committee for allegedly inciting violence against an investigative journalist with TigerEye PI, Ahmed Hussein-Suale in July 2018.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed in January 2019 in a shooting incident near his home at Madina.

His death dragged Mr. Agyapong into the spotlight with many criticising the MP for revealing the investigative journalist’s identity on public TV in 2018.

Mr. Agyapong has sympathised with the family of Ahmed Hussein-Suale but he has said he does not regret showing Suale’s pictures to the public and compromising his security.

He distanced himself from the death of Ahmed, saying he would not kill someone who is irrelevant in his life .

Mr. Agyapong’s lawyer, Alex Afenyo-Markin says his client is seeking a review of the referral.

They have argued that the procedure for filing the motion was irregular and have notified the Privileges Committee of their concerns.

“It was the view of honourable Kennedy Agyapong that the said motion that sought to refer his conduct to the privileges committee was not properly moved. He has accordingly filed a motion to set aside the motion of referral,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin told Citi News.

The committee deliberated on the matter “and came to the conclusion that the matter is put on ice until the substantive motion is heard by Mr. Speaker,” he added.

Mr. Agyapong’s contentions with the committee began the moment the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak caused his referral to the committee during a session in Parliament.

The two MPs traded insults on the floor of the House last Wednesday and almost engaged in a physical confrontation.

Mr. Agyapong demanded an explanation for why the Minority Chief Whip had dragged him to the Privileges Committee over Ahmed Hussein-Suale's killing.

This is the second time Mr. Agyapong is being referred to the committee after he was referred to the Privileges Committee in June 2018 for reportedly describing Parliament as “useless.”

