Brong Ahafo: Free Uniforms For Government Schools In Tain

About 1,088 Basic school pupils from 74 schools in the Tain District have received free school uniforms each under the government’s free school uniforms programme for deprived communities.

Making presentations at Soronoase Basic School, the District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh said the government is aware of the numerous challenges facing the educational sector and is committed to solving them and also ensuring that parents and guardians are relieved of the burden of supporting the education of their wards.

The DCE urged parents and guardians to encourage their children and to allow them to complete the required basic education and climb the academic ladder in order to be self-reliant and useful to society.

She said the distribution of the free uniforms should also serve as a motivation to the pupils to be in school and to raise the standard of education in the district to an enviable one.

Mr Godfred Mark Domah, the district director of education expressed dissatisfaction at the fallen standard of education among pupils in the district and called on collective efforts to beef up quality education delivery in the district.