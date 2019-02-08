Schools In Adansi South District Receive 500 Reading Books

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has donated five hundred supplementary reading books to six basic schools in the Adansi South District to promote the habit of reading in students at the basic level.

The items covering different subject areas, atlases and storybooks are also expected to help equip the libraries of the beneficiary schools.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the NYA, Mr. George Orwell Amponsah in a message read on his behalf, advised the students of the beneficiary schools to concentrate on their studies and make good grades to qualify for the free senior high school policy.

Like most school pupils outside the major cities in Ghana, pupils in the Adansi South District do not have access to libraries in their communities, and this unfortunate situation hinders their ability to get reading materials to read.

In some instances, reading material in the schools is woefully inadequate to stimulate the desire of children to read more.

The Atobiase JHS, Menan JHS, Hidayatu Islamic JHS, Adansi Praso Primary, Amudurase Primary and R/C Primary received the supplementary readers.