Bechem: Tano South MCE Cuts Sod For The Commencement Of Projects

A sod-cutting ceremony has been performed to pave way for the expansion of educational infrastructure at the Bechem School for the Deaf in the Brong Ahafo region.

A durbar which took place at the school’s conference hall before the ceremony brought dignitaries like the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II the Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Council; Hon. Collins Offinam Takyi the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tano South; Mrs. Mabel Botokro, the Tano South Municipal Education Director; Mr. Thompson Asare, the Former Headmaster of Bechem School for the Deaf and the Brong Ahafo Human Resource Director of Education, Mrs Alice Oppong Adubia.

The Headmistress of the Bechem School for the Deaf, Mrs. Alice Oppong Adubia was also present.

In a short opening address, Mrs. Alice Oppong Adubia revealed that she was posted to the school in 2015.

She hinted that after assuming office, she found that the school lacked staff accommodation, fence wall, kitchen, classrooms, bathrooms, and toilet facilities.

On strategies to acquire fence wall for the school, Mrs. Adubia said management of the school and herself had several meetings with the MCE for Tano South to discuss the way forward.

She thanked the MCE including the MP for Tano South constituency and the chief for their leadership role in making the projects a reality.

The Headmistress said since the school has vast land, management was working tirelessly to ensure the school is upgraded to university status by the government.

Mr. Thompson Asare, the Brong Ahafo Regional Human Resource Director of Education congratulated the MCE for the school projects adding that it was a very bold decision which has helped.

Touching on the importance of the fence wall, he said it will help prevent thieves and other criminals as well as encroachers from trespassing in the school.

"This fence wall will help the teachers and management of the school to properly monitor the pupils and others. I would like to, therefore, charge the consultant and the contractor of the project to expedite action to ensure its earliest completion," Mr. Asare stated.

Mrs. Mabel Botokro, the Tano South Municipal Education Director advised parents to pay regular and unannounced visits to their wards in the school.

This, she identified would help the pupils to share their challenges and also help the parents to put in place strategies to address them.

On his part, the MCE said the government is committed to working to improve the educational sector.

It is against this background that the Tano South Municipal Assembly is undertaking this project to enhance expansion of educational infrastructure.

He mentioned that the government has increased funds meant to support the physically challenged under the District Assemblies Common Fund from two 2% to 3%.

"The Tano South Municipal Assembly has already released the disabilities’ share of the common fund to the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development to procure start-up kits for beneficiaries of the scheme," Hon. Takyi disclosed.

He called on the contractor of the project to work within the stipulated time and handover on schedule.

In a closing remark, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II, the Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Council who chaired the programme said the Bechem School for deaf has played a significant role in shaping the nation.

The chief, in this vein appealed to other organisations to come to the aid of the school.