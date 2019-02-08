Kumasi: School Pupils Pay To Access Toilet Facility At Salvation Army Primary & JHS

Pupils of the Salvation Army Primary and Junior High School at Suame-Abease in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region have been compelled to pay money to access toilet facility in the school.

School children with tissues attending to nature call pay 30p, while those without tissues pay 50p, a situation that has burdened them since they have to use part of their feeding fee to pay.

According to sources, the said facility was belonged to the school but was handed over to a private developer by the Suame Municipal Assembly for reconstruction.

Since this development, it became inaccessible because the septic tank was full and there is a water shortage challenge as well.

Students who have no money to pay to attend nature's call are always forced to go home and do it and return to class. This situation, for instance, is also affecting teaching and learning.

“My parents usually give me GHC5 to school every day for my breakfast and lunch, sometimes I spend GHC1.50 on toilet alone, the leftover is not sufficient for the day,” a class four pupil bemoaned.

“The toilet facility belongs to the school but we don’t understand why we are been made to pay this term after it has been renovated. We have complained to the headmasters to intervene but nothing has been done,” another student added.

All efforts made by Otec News to get the headmasters to speak on the matter proved futile as they were reluctant to talk.