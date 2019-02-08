Ayawaso West Shootings: Commission Of Inquiry Total Waste

A Planning Development Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Dr. Stephen Takyi, has stated that the government's set up of a Commission of Inquiry to look into the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election violence is a very big waste.

Speaking on OTEC FM’s Morning Show dubbed “Nyansapor” with Captain Koda Dr. Takyi questioned if the minister of state in charge of the National security has admitted knowing the culprits and he is still at post then what the need for setting up the commission of inquiry is a waste of time he added.

“In my humble opinion this is one of the old styles of addressing issues, as our father Mahama said soon we forget, we buy time then we push it aside, when we are in opposition then we forget that we institutional problems in Ghana when we are in government enjoying with V8 and other luxury cars then we turned not to remember that we have institutional problems” Dr. Stephen Takyihinted.

He further stated if a minister of state in charge of National security is still at post has admitted given orders to the masked security men during the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Elections and has even justified why he dispatched them then what the need for formation of the commission of inquiry instead of asking the minister questions he fumed.

The Vice-President Dr.MahamuduBawumia with the consent of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is currently out of Ghana, set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the shooting incident that marred the 31 January 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The Commission is chaired by a former Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short.

Legal expert Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Mr Patrick K. Acheampong, a former IGP, are members of the Commission.

The Commission has a former Dean of the Faculty of Law of the Ghana Institute of Management and Professional Administration (GIMPA), Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, as Secretary.

The terms of reference of the Commission are as follows:

• To make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence during the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election on the 31st day of January 2019;

• To identify any person responsible for or who have been involved in the events, associated violence and injuries;

• To inquire into any matter which the Commission considers incidental or reasonably related to the causes of the events and the associated violence and injuries; and

• To submit within one month its report to the President giving reasons for its findings and recommendations, including appropriate sanctions, if any.