Group Wants CPP’s Edmund Delle Investigated Over DKM

Relentless CUSTOMERS of DKM is a group of DKM victims mostly based in the Northern part of Ghana. We are adamantly resolute and relentless on our quest to retrieve every penny stole by the owners of Diamond Microfinance Company Ltd. We want to assure our CUSTOMERS that we will not relent on our collective efforts to retrieve our monies.

We have received information from unimpeachable sources that Martin K. Delleh, the CEO of DKM is the direct Cousin of Professor Delle of the Convention People’s Party. Professor Delle is alleged to be the brain behind DKM and it operations. He is known to have used his connections from higher authorities to set up the DKM. We also know he remains his best adviser even in this whole crisis.

We are reliably informed also that, he prevailed on the Party not to put up a Parliamentary candidate in Lawra/Nandom constituency to aid the NDC candidate to win the Parliamentary seat of that area. He did it to appease the former President, John Mahama so his nephew could be left off the hook. Unfortunately for him Ambrose Derry, the current Minister of Interior won that seat.

We are totally appalled by the alleged role played by Professor Delle, a senior statesman to dupe Ghanaians of their hard earn savings. A lot of our colleagues have died and some are mentally deranged. Yet the masterminders of these unforgivable crimes are walking free.

We are therefore calling upon the Police and the security agencies to investigate Professor Delle of his alleged involvement and dealings with the CEO of DKM, Mr Martin K. Delleh. As part of government efforts to retrieve our monies from DKM, it should be interested in every angle of the matter in order to solve this problem and to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Finally, we are calling on our member to remain calm and contain frustration until the whole truth is unrivalled.

John Akologo

President, RELENTLESS CUSTOMERS OF DKM