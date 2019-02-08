NCA Meets Togolese Counterparts Over Bilateral Frequency Coordination

Accra, February 7, 2019: The National Communications Authority (NCA) is holding a Bilateral Frequency Coordination Meeting with neighbour, Togo, to collaborate and resolve issues related to the use of Radio Spectrum along the Ghana-Togo Border. The meeting has participation from the Togolese regulator, and Service Providers from both countries.

Over the years, consumers living along the Ghana-Togo border, in particular, have complained about accidental roaming charges due to interference as they are switched between networks in the two countries. Operators in Ghana also lose subscribers as consumers tend to subscribe to networks from the neighbouring country depending on the signal strength.

The meeting is aimed at finding the most efficient method for resolving The Deputy Director General in charge of Technical Operations at the NCA, Henry Kanor, on behalf of the Director-General said, Ghana and Togo have in the past, held similar meetings on the use of Radio Spectrum along the borders in accordance with Article 6 of the ITU Radio Regulations.

He said the meetings are in a bid to create a platform which seeks to minimise transmitting signals coming from the neighbouring territories.

These signals, he noted, may cause harmful interference, harmful coverage (international roaming issues) or may prevent an Administration from utilizing/allocating portions of its national spectrum.

He said that this particular meeting will define frequency usage conditions for Service Providers in both countries to ensure that quality of service and good coverage in the national territories for the benefit of consumers are enhanced.

He was confident that at the end of the deliberations, the two countries will find an amicable solution to resolve the important issues at stake and possibly sign the long-standing Border Frequency Agreement.

Mr. Awandi Modena, an Engineer from the Togolese Regulator, Autorite de Reglementation des secteurs de Postes et de Telecommunications (ART&P) admitted that the February 7-8 meeting is not the first time the two countries have met to look at interference along their border.

He was, however, optimistic that this time around, the issues of interference regarding telecommunications and broadcasting services provided in both countries will be resolved to improve quality of service for consumers along the border and also, help Ghana and Togo make progress that will lead to the development of their respective countries.

