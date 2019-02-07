Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
34 minutes ago | Elections

Charlotte Osei meets Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

By Akosua Tuntum Nahana
The first female and former Electoral commission chair person of Ghana, Charlotte Osei met Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. The first female head of state of Africa, Liberia's 24 president and head of ECOWAS observer mission to Nigeria today.

Along with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, and others involved in ensuring the elections, about to begin in Nigeria are peaceful. Osei, gushed about meeting Sirleaf and being involved in a 17 hour work day, with meeting after meeting.

Akosua Tuntum Nahana
Akosua Tuntum Nahana News Contributor
Elections
