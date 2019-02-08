Yilo Krobo: Pupils Lie On Floor To Write Examination

Pupils of Bukunor Junction Basic School in the Yilo Krobo District lie on the floor to write their examinations.

The primary block of the school, which houses 113 pupils, had the whole roofing leaking that classes have to end whenever it rains.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the school, pupils in class four were writing a test and some were sitting on the floor because of inadequate dual desks for the children.

During lessons in some of the classrooms, three to four pupils sat on a desk meant for two.

Parts of the cemented floor in the classrooms of the primary block have won off leaving many holes in the classrooms.

At the kindergarten, the 80 children have only nine dual desks.

Half of the roofing of the Junior High classroom for 33 pupils had been ripped off, thereby exposing some of them to the vagaries of the weather.

Mr John Kofie, the Assistant Headteacher of the School, said the school was built in 1987 by the World Vision International and handed over to the government but had since not seen any major rehabilitation.

He said the School authorities had informed the Ghana Education Service office in the Yilo Krobo District about the plight of the school.

Mr Kofie said the School had also appealed to the Yilo Krobo District Assembly and Plan Ghana International, a Non Governmental Organisation, to assist but no help had come.

Source: GNA