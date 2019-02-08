Ahmed's Murder: Police Arrest 6

Police say they have arrested six(6) persons in connection with the murder of undercover investigator Ahmed Hussein- Suale .

Director-General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu told journalists in Kumasi the arrests were made following interviews with persons who witnessed the gruesome murder of the Tiger Eye PI investigator.

“The six suspects have been arrested, questioned, questioned and are currently on bail. In addition to that, three other persons that we believe may have information relating to that murder have been questioned and given statement form to give their statements to the police,” he said.

According to ACP Eklu, these three persons are, “Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, embattled former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.”

Ahmed was shot and killed at Madina, a suburb of Accra last month by unknown assailants. He was shot thrice – twice on the c hest and once on the neck – while he drove home after a family gathering.

He played an important role in the Number 12 documentary which led to the resignation of GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi and the sacking of dozens of referees.

Mr Agyapong is expected to give the police a statement

He and the Tiger Eye PI team, including Anas came under heavy personal attack from people against the work, including the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentarian for Assin Central in the Central Region.

Kennedy Agyapong used his television station NET2 to encourage violence against the investigator, offering to pay personally for such violence and showed photographs of him during a live broadcast.

Ahmed’s family believe had he not shown photographs of the man who was said to be Anas’ key partner, and called on people to beat him up, he would not have been killed in that dastardly manner.

They have called for Mr Agyapong and all other persons involved in the murder of their son to be prosecuted.

Police have called on the public to come forward with any information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

