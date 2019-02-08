Ghanaian Troops In South Sudan Awarded

Personnel of the Ghana Contingent serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been awarded with the prestigious United Nations peace medal. They were awarded for their selfless sacrifice and immense contributions towards the peace process in the Republic of South Sudan.

The colourful Medal Presentation Parade was held at the Paradise Camp, Bentiu in South Sudan.

A total number of 700 personnel of the Ghana Battalion (GHANBATT), commanded by Lt Col Albert Sison Ogaja and other Staff Officers serving with UNMISS were decorated with medals.

The Reviewing Officer who is also the Force Commander for UNMISS, Lt Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi in his address commended the battalion for a good work done since its deployment into the mission.

He said he was particularly impressed by the battalion's level of professionalism towards patrols and the Protection of Civilians at the PoC Site and other areas in its operation.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the high number of females in the battalion which meets the 10 per cent threshold required for military force deployment into any UN peacekeeping theatre.

The Reviewing Officer added that the Secretary General of the United Nations has a zero-tolerance policy towards Sexual Exploitation and Abuse and reminded troops to exhibit exemplary behaviours.

He further stated that as peacekeepers 'we must never forget that we are here to protect and support peace and help the people of South Sudan to live in dignity'.

In attendance were Ghana's Medal Day Delegation led by the Chief of the Army Staff, Maj Gen William Azure Ayamdo, the Sector North Commander/ Contingent Commander, Brig Gen AK Dawohoso, Commanding Officers of various Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) in Bentiu and Staff Officers serving with UNMISS from other locations as well as local government appointees.

Source: GNA