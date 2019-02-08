Gov't To Collaborate With International Agencies To End Vigilantism

The Government of Ghana is developing a roadmap to put an end to the issue of political vigilantism in the country and other security-related issues.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said at the end of a National Security Stakeholder’s dialogue in Aburi in the Eastern Region Thursday that, a decision will be communicated.

This and other domestic security issues like robbery, kidnapping and others, the Minister said will be discussed.

He said the security chiefs and political heads are updating stakeholders behind closed doors on the kind of works going on and taking feedback, ideas, guidance and suggestions.

“We will also look at some of the measures to be taken to quicken what the local law enforcement agencies have been trying to do. We will also look at the kind of international collaborations they need with international agencies,” he said.

The Offoase Ayirebi MP said the porous nature of the country’s borders has been cited as one of the reasons people are able to slip in and out of the country with ease to commit crimes.

According to the Minister, the roadmap will deal with the independence and conduct of the security agencies.

He said participants are expected to draw a roadmap on how to tackle these challenges.

This is the fourth dialogue organised by National Security under the Akufo-Addo led government.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said such dialogues are crucial in developing acceptable methods for tackling contemporary security challenges.

The program is being attended by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo, National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah and the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Gloria Akuffo.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com