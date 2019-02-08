6 Persons Arrested Over Ahmed Suale’s Murder Granted Bail

Six persons who were arrested in connection with the murder of investigative journalist with Tiger Eye P I, Ahmed Hussein Suale, have been granted bail. The suspects have been asked to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters for further questioning.

Three other individuals including former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and Investigative journalist, Anas Arimeyaw Anas have also provided statements to the police.

Director General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu who disclosed this at an engagement with journalists in Kumasi, assured that the police is working hard to arrest the perpetrators.

“Eyewitnesses have been interviewed and as I speak now, six suspects have been arrested, questioned and are currently on bail. In addition to that, three other persons that we believe have information relating to the murder have been questioned and have been given statement forms. We are working around the clock to get those criminals to face the full rigors of the law.”

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot dead in his car at Madina in January 2019 sparking outrage and concern worldwide.

He has since been buried in line with Islamic customs.

The Ghana Police Service has interrogated former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and Mr. Agyapong as part of its investigations into the killing.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ahmed Hussein-Suale's boss, also met with the police to assist in investigations into the killing.

Source: Citinewsroom.com| Ghana