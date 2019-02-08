Apologize For Walking Out Our MP From Parliament - Tamale North NDC Tells Joe Wise

The Tamale North Constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Northern Region are demanding an apology from first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Wusu for throwing their MP out of the parliamentary chamber on Wednesday.

The MP, Alhassan Suhuyini was walked out of the chamber by the Speaker during a rather rowdy session in the house yesterday.

But the Tamale North constituents called the action disgraceful.

Abdallah Abu-Sufian is the NDC communications officer for Tamale North wants an apology to the MP's constituents over what he has described as a 'disgraceful' action.

“You could see in parliament that it was not only Hon Suhuyni who was speaking but all of a sudden the deputy speaker asked him to walk out of parliament. The deputy speaker has disgraced the whole constituents because he is representing us in parliament. So, we are demanding that he apologized to the MP and most especially, the constituents. If he apologizes to the MP, the constituents will feel okay. It was highly an unfair treatment on him.”

Suhuyini ordered out of Parliament for 'disrupting proceedings'

Alhassan Suhuyini was on Wednesday ordered out of Parliament for disrupting proceedings .

Mr. Suhuyini is said to have been disruptive when the 1st Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, directed the Minority to apologise for calling MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, a “bloody widow.”

When Citi News spoke to Mr. Suhuyini after being walked out of Parliament, the MP felt he had been targetted because he referenced Kennedy Agyapong's case in his argument.

“How was what I was doing disrupting proceedings. Many others did that. Why was it Suhuyini?… What got to him is the truth I spoke about what properly should have been done which was to refer those who were holding the placards to the privileges committee.”

“…And I shouted that they will go and join Kennedy Agyapong and whatever their side is doing for Kennedy Agyapong, our side will do for our people and he saw the truth in it and he couldn't stand it and he said I should walk out.”

I wasn't disruptive; Speaker sacked me out of 'intolerance' – Suhuyini

The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Tamale North constituency, Alhassan Suhuyini, says the decision by the Speaker of Parliament to sack him from the House on Wednesday, was one borne out of intolerance and not because he breached any parliamentary procedure.

But according to Suhuyini, his action did not warrant dismissal from the chamber.

“I still can't fathom why the Speaker was that intolerant of whatever he considered unruly behaviour. I think that he heard whatever I said, he found it to be true and he was uncomfortable with it,” he said in an interview on Eyewitness News.

While indicating that he does not regret his reaction, Suhuyini challenged the acting Speakers' decision saying it was not needed.

“All my life, I have tried with everything I can gather to stand up against what I consider unfair and I don't mind paying the ultimate price. Asking me to walk out of Parliament for a day, for me, is like a pat on my shoulder for saying what I believe in. If I was unruly then the whole house was unruly.”

Alhassan Suhuyini, however, said he bears no grudge against the Deputy Speaker although it appears Mr. Osei Owusu can't stand him.

By: Citifmonline.com