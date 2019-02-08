Allowances Of Arabic Language Instructors Restored

Government through the Ministry of Zongo Development and the Youth Employment Agency, has paid 2,803 Arabic Instructors across the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo while campaigning for 2016 elections, assured Arabic Teachers that they will restore their teaching allowance when wins the December 7 polls.

Speaking to Muslims in Tarkwa in the Western Region as part of his campaign tour, the then NPP flag bearer, recounted how, under the presidency of John Agyekum Kufuor, monthly allowances for Arabic tutors were paid.

However, these allowances, he noted, had been cancelled by President John Mahama with the excuse that “there is no money”.

Nana Akufo-Addo therefore, assured the Sarkin Zongo, Alhaji Ali Arizikiya, and the Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Mohammed Umar Cisse, that “when I am given the opportunity to serve the nation, I will reintroduce the allowances paid to Arabic tutors.”

Speaking in an interview, Director of Communication for the Ministry of Education, Ekow Vincent Assafuah mentioned that Government had restored the allowance.

He indicated that 2,803 Arabic Language Instructors who have been engaged across the country, have been paid their allowance.

He noted that the move is to prove government’s commitment to the development of Zongos and education in general.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com