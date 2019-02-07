Ghana To Unlock US$2 Billion From Africa Climate Week in Ghana

Ghana is hoping to attract over two billion dollars in terms of investment with the hosting of the Africa Climate week next month.

The funds, according to government will be used to address the effect of climate change which is taking a toll on agriculture. The weeklong program which will take place in Accra from 18th to 22nd march under the theme, “Climate Action in Africa: A Race We Can Win”.

It will attract over 1000 participants across the world to deliberate among others reducing emissions from industries.

Ghana’s Minister of Environment Science and Technology of Environment Prof Frimpong Boateng tells Starr news’ Fred Dzakpata, the forum will also serve as a platform for his country to project Ghana’s Climate Action at the world stage.

The 2019 Africa Climate Week will serves as a lead-up to the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Summit in September 2019, bringing together diverse actors from the public and private sectors.

The theme for this year resonates with the September Summit and the following six transformational areas will be the focus.

Participants at this year’s forum will also focus on how the engagement between Parties and non-Party stakeholders can be strengthened in key sectors of Africa, including energy, agriculture and human settlements.

The event will also showcase the role of future carbon markets to enhance action towards the goal of sustainable development, and seek to facilitate the implementation of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13.

Background

Climate Change Weeks are the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) led events organized annually in the continents across the globe.

The event started as carbon forums and changed to Climate Week in November 2018 to widen the scope to include the implementation of developing countries.

The Africa Climate Week is the first of three annual regional climate week events this year with the latter two being the Latin America & Caribbean Climate Week and the Asia Pacific Climate Week.