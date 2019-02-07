This Commission Of Enquiry Is 419— Akamba

National Organizer of the main opposition party, NDC, Joshua Hamidu Akamba has describe as 419 Members of the Emile Short Commission of Enquiry (CoE) expected to investigate the remote cause of the incident which occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last week.

His disregard for the CoE means nothing new should be expected apart from what Ghanaians already know.

According to him, the commission is “packed with NPP sympathisers” and therefore the NDC cannot guarantee that the outcome of its work will be clean.

Mr. Akamba said in order not to produce a bias report, an independent commission should be set up devoid of party figures.

He noted that several by-elections have gone by with some pockets of violence but what happened during the Awayaso by-elections was unique because “government actually sent their hoodlum” to cause mayhem.

He made this at Obra Spot where members of the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty (PCNS) together with some citizens converged to hit the street to protest against the brutalities that were meted out to some persons during the Ayawaso West Wuogon’s by-election.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: "Ghana is no longer safe," "Call your militant to order," "Ghana beyond Delta Forces," "Bloody Mp," "Stop killing us," "Boot 4 Boot," "Justice delayed is Justice denied" among others.

The demonstration was dubbed, “Aagbe w),” which literally means “they’re killing us”.

Background

It would be recalled that the Inter-Party Coalition for National Sovereignty (PCNS) on February 2, held a press conference where they vowed to hit the streets demonstrate against the increasing threats and dangerous activities that has engulfed the nation.

