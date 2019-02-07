"Forgive Me For Killing J.B Danquah-Adu” – Suspect Pleads

The suspect, Daniel Asiedu in blue print shirt

The suspect in the murder of Abuakwa North Member of Parliament(MP) has confessed to killing the legislator but wants his family to forgive him.

According to Daniel Asiedu, he was contracted by some people to kill the MP, J.B Danquah-Adu, adding that, claims by the prosecution that he went to the MPs house to steal but ended up killing him are untrue.

He further said the second accused person, Vincent Bosso, was not part of the planning and execution of the MP’s death.

“I have now given my life to God; I want to tell the truth so that the MP’s family will forgive me’’ the suspect added.

Asiedu, aka Sexy Don Don, made the claims at the Accra Central District Court Wednesday when he was given the opportunity to talk before he and Bosso were committed by the court to stand trial at the High Court.

When the presiding magistrate, Arit Nsemoh, asked who he was referring to as the contractors or planners of the MP’s murder, Asiedu said he could not remember their names, but he remembered that he wrote their names in one of his statements to the police.

Second trial

Mr Danquah-Adu was murdered in his residence at Shiashie near Accra on February 9, 2016.

Prosecutors have charged Asiedu and Bosso with conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu has been charged separately with murder and robbery.

With the district court finding a case against the two to answer, and committing them to stand trial, the state will be trying Asiedu and Bosso for the second time after the A-G filed a nolle prosequi on May 29, 2017, to discontinue the first trial.

During the committal proceedings yesterday, the prosecutor, Ms Sefakor Batse, a Senior State Attorney, told the court that the state would call 11 witnesses and also rely on 29 pieces of exhibits to prove its case at the High Court.

The trial is expected to commence at the Accra High Court on March 11, 2019.

Prosecution facts

The prosecution’s facts as presented by Ms Batse were that Mr Danquah-Adu lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, while Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

She said Asiedu and Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree after arming themselves with a screwdriver, scissors, catapult and knife.

The two, she said, left their base on February 8, 2016, to commit the robbery, but due to a misunderstanding about which house to rob, Bosso parted ways with Asiedu and returned home.

Ms Batse stated that Asiedu then boarded a car to Shiashie, scouted the area and picked out Mr Danquah-Adu’s house.

The MP, she added, returned home from work at about 11 p.m. and retired to bed.

“Asiedu entered the house at about 1 AM by scaling the wall. He then used a ladder to climb to the MP’s bedroom porch and entered the bedroom through a window, ’’ she said.

The prosecutor further stated that Asiedu started searching the room but the noise woke the MP who struggled with Asiedu.

“Asiedu stabbed the MP in the neck and chest which made him collapse, and later made away with three mobile phones belonging to the MP,’’ she added.

Source: Graphic.com.gh