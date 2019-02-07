Ghana Is Not Safe Under Akufo-Addo--Ayariga

The Founder and leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC) is blaming President Akufo-Addo for the series of violence that has characterised the nation since his assumption of power.

According to Hassan Ayariga, President has failed Ghanaians woefully and further exposed the country to danger, political insecurity, attacks and indiscipline.

“Our peaceful country that was handed over by various former presidents, right from former President Rawlings to Former President Mahama is now threatened and doomed with various acts of Kidnappings, Assassinations and brutalities, a phenomenon which the government of the day lead by President Akufo Addo has failed to tackle head-on,” he said

His comment follows the hooded masked men armed in a police vehicle who shot and attacked members of the opposition NDC during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Hassan Ayariga described the incidence as ‘barbaric’ and ‘unacceptable’ adding that such behaviour “will not be tolerated.”

“By-elections are not terrorism events and it was wrong for the NPP government to deploy an illegal group called counter-terrorism unit to monitor and observe elections with Ak 47 rifles as if they were in a war zone. The president is the commander in chief of the Ghana armed forces and if he is not aware of the calibre of men and women recruited into our security forces, then the president is a naked king and we are all in big trouble,” Ayariga intimated.

He stressed that Ghana does not belong to both NPP and NDC adding “if this peaceful and beautiful country of ours starts burning today, everyone will be affected. When there is war it will not come with political colours. Let's all be mindful of our comments and actions and above all let's be responsible citizens and not spectators.”

He called for an amendment of Ghana’s constitution to make security institutions autonomous.