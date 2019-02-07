Kwesi Nyantakyi: Anas & Co Terrorists? What Infernal Cheek. Who Born Dog?

So Kwesi Nyantakyi has now found his voice again - and is apparently calling Anas Amereyaw's Tiger Eye Private Inestigators, terrorists. Ebeeii. How typical. Hmmm, Oman Ghana - eyeasem o: asem kesie ebeba debi ankasa.

Perhaps it ought to be pointed out to that Okro-mouthed genius that it doesn't matter what lengths investigative journalists go, to entrap truly honest individuals, the plain truth, is that they will never get principled people to do what is either morally wrong, or patently unlawful. Haaba.

Precisely because by definition, Nyantakyi & Co lack moral compasses, no one had to force sly rogues like them to do anything against their will, when targeted by Tiger Eye.

The question is: When they were in charge of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), did they not allegedly pocket secret payments - running into millions: which enabled even money-launderers and ponzi-scheme operators, for example, to sponsor our football leagues?

That greedy hypocrite, whose overweening ambition led him to fight tooth and nail to join FIFA's top brass - and thus guarantee his eventual downfall - has no one but himself to blame, for his plight today - for it was his egregious manipulations and chicanery, which eventually led directly to the decline of our country as a continental soccer power.

Indeed, he it is, who is rather the terrorist - who destroyed Ghanaian soccer with his unfathomable greed - not the brave Anas Amereyaw and his Tiger Eye investigative team. What infernal cheek.

Finally, it will be recalled that Nyantakyi once threatened journalists from the UK's Telegraph newspaper, who confronted him with what they said was evidence of match-fixing in Ghanaian soccer, with a legal suit. At long last, he has been hoisted on his own petard. Anas & Co terrorists? What infernal cheek. Who born dog?