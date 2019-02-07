A group under the identity The Inter-Party Coalition in Defence of National Sovereignty has taken to the streets of Accra today to protest the violence that ensued at La Bawaleshie during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last Thursday.
The demonstration started from the Obra spot at Nkrumah Circle in the capital
Patrons held placards to communicate their messages
General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia [with the Ghana flag around his neck]
Some of the protestors sat in the middle of the road
Photos: 'Aabge wɔ' Demo Shook Accra
A group under the identity The Inter-Party Coalition in Defence of National Sovereignty has taken to the streets of Accra today to protest the violence that ensued at La Bawaleshie during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last Thursday.
The demonstration started from the Obra spot at Nkrumah Circle in the capital
Patrons held placards to communicate their messages
General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia [with the Ghana flag around his neck]
Some of the protestors sat in the middle of the road
Police officers
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com