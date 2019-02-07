Modern Ghana logo

By Modern Ghana
Photos: 'Aabge wɔ' Demo Shook Accra

A group under the identity The Inter-Party Coalition in Defence of National Sovereignty has taken to the streets of Accra today to protest the violence that ensued at La Bawaleshie during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last Thursday.

The demonstration started from the Obra spot at Nkrumah Circle in the capital

Patrons held placards to communicate their messages

General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia [with the Ghana flag around his neck]

Some of the protestors sat in the middle of the road

Police officers

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

