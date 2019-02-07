Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
7 minutes ago | Politics

‘AAGBE W)’ Demonstration Underway In Accra

By Modern Ghana
‘AAGBE W)’ Demonstration Underway In Accra

A demonstration dubbed ‘AAGBE W)’ by a group calling itself The Inter-Party Coalition in Defence of National Sovereignty is currently ongoing at the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

272019100639 8dt2wkivvq 7462237112327 9842520126400

272019100639 wbreuigtto 182514622238 3307073596088

272019100639 0h830n4ayt 9473137990157 3287299770654

272019100639 i41p266ffa 5896967340778 4307197864219

272019100640 swnaqdcp53 8000176092868 6157873991307

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Politics
Powered By Modern Ghana
'Bloody Widow’: We Won't Apologise – Minority
By-Election Shooting: OccupyGhana Threatens Court Action
Political Parties To Submit Audited Accounts Feb 13
Is Emile Short Commission Another Lip Service —Agalga
TOP STORIES

John Mahama Leads NDC Protest Dubbed ''They Are Killing Us"

10 hours ago

‘Bloody Widow’: Former First Lady Nana Konadu Condemns Minor...

10 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line