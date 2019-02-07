Agona West Municipal Assembly Threaten To Prosecute Sanitation Offenders

The Agona West Municipal Assembly was given strongest indication that it would soon start prosecuting Sanitation offenders in the Municipality to maintain its current position as the cleanest Municipality in the Central Region.

Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Ishmael Ogyefo who announced this stated emphatically that no stone would be unturned in the Assembly's quest to maintain that enviable position it won in the Region and even do same at the National level.

" The Agona West Municipal Assembly is posed to ensure that firth is totally eliminated from its system that why over the years, the monthly National Sanitation Day clean up exercise is being held across the municipality.

Being the cleanliness municipality, we ought to do everything possible to sustain it and forge ahead to win National award"

Mr. Ishmael Ogyefo announced these after a 5-hour Clean up exercise to observe the monthly National Sanitation Day clean up exercise at Agona Swedru.

" This would be possible if we all put our hands on deck to meet national assessment. As we have been doing, let us continually keep our surroundings clean and tidy.

While thanking you all for keeping the municipality clean, I want to sound this caution that the Assembly is preparing strongly to prosecute sanitation offenders at the law court to wall off the few ones in the society.

The Assembly will need your full support in this direction. This has become necessary because some people are deliberately refusing to abide by rules governing personal hygiene.

Series of public education on sanitation and personal hygiene has been carried out in all the communities in Agona West. Now it's time for us to strike "

Mr. Ishmael Ogyefo encouraged landlords and property owners to ensure that place of convenience (toilet facilities) has been provided for occupants to eradicate Open Defecation.

He noted that Agona West Municipal Assembly was gazetted its bylaws to prosecute not only sanitation offenders but every offends contrary to Assembly's bylaws.

The Agona West Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Mr. George Freeman said intensive public education on Open Defecation were being carried out in the electoral areas.

" Electoral area league table on Open Defecation has been put in place to name and shame Open Defecation areas in the municipality. We want Open Defecation Free society in Agona West.

Sanitation is everybody's business. Let's us fight together to make our environment free from communicable diseases"

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lucky Group of Companies, Mr. George Gyamfi commended Swedruman Council of Chiefs, staff of Melcom Group, Swedru branch, personnel from security agencies, Assembly Members, traders and other civil society groups for continually supporting the National Sanitation Day clean up exercise.