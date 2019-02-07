Re: Bloody Widow

This is not to equalize, but as sacred as they are, just stating the facts. We’ve seen bloodier and much violent by-elections in Talensi, we’ve seen worse in Chereponi, we’ve seen worse in Atiwa and we’ve seen worse in Akwatia. What else have we not seen? Were the products of these by-elections labelled “Bloody MPs”? or is it because Hon..Lydia Seyram is a woman? Where are the so -called misconstrued feminists? This is where they need to channel their energies into: defend womanhood. Where is the UNDP AND USAID, have they forgotten, that this is an attack on sustainable development goal six (6) which emphasizes on gender equality?

Of course, walk outs and display of placards are not new in our kind of politicking, but to personalize it and tag a grieving mother, “bloody widow”, is quite unfortunate, uncivilized, callous, barbaric and smacks of irresponsibility. How on earth, should an MP hold a placard, with such an inscription and gets jumping up and down on the floor of parliament, like a castrated he-goat? The painful thing is, you had NDC women members of parliament who equally displayed these placards; this shameful and uncouth.

To make matters worse, the MP for Shai Osu Doku, Linda Akweley, whose late husband died in a rather bloodier road traffic accident endorsed such unscrupulous act on radio. What is our partisan politics in Ghana turning into? The opposition has always made the honorable house a laughing stock. They do silly things like this and when CSO’s take a swipe at them, then you will find a certain former President crying foul. Truth is, Ghanaians are very discerning and know the real differences between the NPP and diabolical NDC.

“When I was a child; I talked and thought like a child; I reasoned like a child.When I grew up, I gave up the childish ways” (1 Corinthians 13:11). I really wish the minority in Parliament could learn from this bible verse. Of course, there are very revered persons among them, but as a group, they continue to fail this country in a very dangerous manner. When is the minority going to make politics in this country an enviable and intellectual venture? Very sad.

It’s quite unfortunate, for elders who are supposed to be epitomes worthy of emulation to constantly indulge in such cruel and wicked enterprises. How do they expect the younger generations to behave? I feel sad for the future of this country. Is it the fault of Hon. Lydia that she’s a widow? What was her crime? Did she pull any trigger? If the Minority feels the election results should be annulled, the best alternative is to seek redress in court! Just to re-echo the words of Asiedu Nketia, any idiot can go to court.

How does the NDC engage in such non-profiteering, despicable acts, and expects hell to break loose whenever the word incompetent is whispered? This singular act must be condemned in no uncertain terms. The minority must apologize to Madam Lydia for attacking her person and as well apologize to all widows. In fact, they owe an apology to all Ghanaians for constantly misconducting themselves like class two pupils misconducting themselves during a 6thmarch parade.

Will it be out of place, if I say, that, may God make their wives widows so we could also label them “bloody widows”? I can only hope and pray, that one day, the NDC rises above pettiness and communists’ inferior tactics.