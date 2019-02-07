NAM1 Collaborated With Nana Addo--NDC Aspirant

A parliamentary Aspirant for the Suhum Constituency of the opposition NDC Amanda Okyere Kwatia, has alleged that the President of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not totally clean from the MenzGold investment scam.

According to her, she was fully convinced that Akufo-Addo had close ties with Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) who abused the relationship with the president by duping people.

She further buttressed her argument in an interview on with Radio 1 News that she recalled Nana Akufo-Addo made a revelation in his Founders Day speech to support MenzGold with $6 billion.

"Akufo-Addo had always backed Nana Appiah Mensah and this gave most Ghanaians the confidence to invest in the gold dealership firm. There were clear signs that NAM1 was a genuine person doing clean business," she said.

It would be recalled that NAM1’s Zylofon Cash finalised a deal to sponsor the Ghana Premier League in a transaction worth $2million.

An invitation was also extended to him by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to grace the Akwasidae at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

NAM 1 visited the presidency, a meeting that was believed to have been arranged by the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi. These are the reasons that emboldened Ghanaians to put their monies there .

‘’Ghanaians trusted Menzgold because of Nana Addo. He said it was a privilege to have met NAM 1 a young man who is investing in the future of the Ghanaian youth. That is what made Ghanaians invested in Menzgold, not knowing he (The Presendent) together with NAM 1 wanted to scam them’’, she said.

"This is the reason why the President has kept mute over the Menzgold saga", she concluded.