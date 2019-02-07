Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
32 minutes ago | NDC News

NAM1 Collaborated With Nana Addo--NDC Aspirant

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
NAM1 Collaborated With Nana Addo--NDC Aspirant

A parliamentary Aspirant for the Suhum Constituency of the opposition NDC Amanda Okyere Kwatia, has alleged that the President of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not totally clean from the MenzGold investment scam.

According to her, she was fully convinced that Akufo-Addo had close ties with Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) who abused the relationship with the president by duping people.

She further buttressed her argument in an interview on with Radio 1 News that she recalled Nana Akufo-Addo made a revelation in his Founders Day speech to support MenzGold with $6 billion.

"Akufo-Addo had always backed Nana Appiah Mensah and this gave most Ghanaians the confidence to invest in the gold dealership firm. There were clear signs that NAM1 was a genuine person doing clean business," she said.

It would be recalled that NAM1’s Zylofon Cash finalised a deal to sponsor the Ghana Premier League in a transaction worth $2million.

An invitation was also extended to him by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to grace the Akwasidae at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

NAM 1 visited the presidency, a meeting that was believed to have been arranged by the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi. These are the reasons that emboldened Ghanaians to put their monies there .

‘’Ghanaians trusted Menzgold because of Nana Addo. He said it was a privilege to have met NAM 1 a young man who is investing in the future of the Ghanaian youth. That is what made Ghanaians invested in Menzgold, not knowing he (The Presendent) together with NAM 1 wanted to scam them’’, she said.

"This is the reason why the President has kept mute over the Menzgold saga", she concluded.

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor
NDC News
Powered By Modern Ghana
The Widow With A Big Heart: Hon. Lydia Seyram Forgives NDC
Mahama Cajoles NDC Supporters To Thursday’s ‘Aagbe Wo’ Protest
Volta NDC Mad At Rawlings Over Violence Claims
Ghanaians Bashes NDC MPs For Tagging Lydia Alhassan "Bloody Widow"
TOP STORIES

Minority behaviour unparliamentary – Ace Lecturer

20 minutes ago

NAM1 Collaborated With Nana Addo--NDC Aspirant

32 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line