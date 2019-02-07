Amanda Okyere To Contest Suhum NDC Primaries

Amanda Okyere Kwatia has declared her intention to contest the Suhum constituency primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview with Radio 1 news, Amanda Okyere Kwatia revealed that she is championing a united front for the NDC in the Suhum constituency because she believes unity, love, and respect are the only antidotes to their victory in the constituency.

"I stand for and strongly believe in our core values; probity and accountability. But this cannot be demonstrated in a divided front. We need power. NDC needs victory and it is our collective decision that will help realize that… Based on thorough deliberations, reflections, advise and the love I have for my party, I strongly believe when given the nod as the parliamentary candidate for Suhum Constituency and to bring back the dying NDC, Victory will be ours in 2020,” Amanda Okyere Kwatia declares.

According to Amanda, she believes the decision to contest is not for anything but because of the love and good intentions she has for the people and the party.

"As NDC members strive to build a strong party to win 2020 elections and beyond, it is my fervent prayer that good conscience and fair play prevail. Having publicly and privately engaged several party faithful in the constituency, I have come to realize that there are divisions in our party and with these divisions, we can’t win power. However, I believe I have all it takes to unite our party. We need a united front to battle our opponents,” She added.