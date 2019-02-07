Commission Probing Ayawaso Violence: Security Analyst Demands Live Broadcast

A security analyst, Mr. Adam Bonaa wants the Commission of Inquiry set up by the government to look into the incident of violence at a polling station in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency during last week's by-election to hold its sittings on live television.

He said a live television broadcast of the sittings will ensure the credibility of the process and its final outcome.

Mr. Bonaa who has insisted that persons who carried out the brutalities must be punished said it will be important for proceedings of the inquiry to be live on TV to deter persons who intend to ferment trouble during the 2020 polls to stand-down their plans.

“Let us have an open house inquiry where the media will be invited so we view this on live TV so that we following sitting-by-sitting how this will go just so that that in 2020, we will all be assured that we have learnt lessons and those who do this will be punished and those who are planning to do same, will know that they will be shamed and punished,” he said.

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday set up a Commission of Inquiry to probe circumstances leading to the violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election last Thursday.

The decision was taken with the consent of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is out of the country.

The Commission will be chaired by former Commissioner at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Justice Emile Short while former Dean of the Faculty of Law of GIMPA and private legal practitioner, Mr. Ernest Kofi Abotsi has been appointed as Secretary to the Commission.

Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Patrick K. Acheampong have also been appointed as members of the Commission.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bonaa wants the presidency to ensure that the Minister of state in charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong and other security heads, to step aside until the commission concludes its work.

“They should be immediately be interdicted while this inquiry begins but the first person who should be asked to step aside is Byran Acheampong since according to him he led this team.”

–

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana