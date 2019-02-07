Shame On You For Calling MP Lydia Alhassan ‘Bloody Widow’ – Adwoa Safo Tells Minority

The Majority Women's caucus in Parliament has condemned the Minority’s decision to call the newly elected Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ms Lydia Seyram Alhassan, a “bloody widow” in protest of the violence that occurred at the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

At a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday, leader of the Women caucus and Deputy Majority leader, Adwoa Safo called on the Minority to render an unqualified apology to the widow of the late Ayawaso MP.

“We the women of the Majority caucus are grossly disappointed in the attitude and the language of the Minority members against Lydia Alhassan on the various placards displayed in the chamber on Tuesday. We hereby in no uncertain terms condemn the act of the Minority which is a rather disrespectful and inhumane treatment and an attack on the dignity of womanhood.”

“This is brutal and unparliamentary. Order 93 (2) of our standing order says it will be out of order to use offensive, abusive, insulting, blasphemous or unbecoming words or to impute improper motive to any member or to make personal allusions. Widowhood is not a crime, neither will any woman want to become a widow. The Minority must bow down their heads in shame and render an unqualified apology to the honourable Member of Parliament, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.”

The First Vice Chairman of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim has also slammed the Minority.

Speaking on Citi TV's Breakfast Daily program, Hajia Hamdatu expressed shock at the action of the legislators, saying “As much as I condemn what happened during the by-election, I wish to condemn the Minority for taking such a decision. I totally disagree with their decision to call her a bloody widow because she was not responsible for her husband's death.”

Meanwhile, Lydia Alhassan has forgiven the Minority MPs who described her as a bloody widow.

“I don't know what their interest is but I will say that I have forgiven them and I ask our good Lord to forgive all of them. Time will heal my wounds and time will tell my story,” the MP said.

Background

Videos from a polling centre within the constituency showed the physical assault of some citizens including the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George.

The attack was carried out by some masked men who were heavily armed at some polling stations.

The identities of the masked men and whose instructions they were working under was not known until the Minister of State in Charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong disclosed in a Citi News interview that they were security personnel sanctioned by the state.

Minority boycotts swearing-in ceremony

In protest of the disturbances at the by-election, the Minority staged a walkout during the swearing-in ceremony of Lydia Alhassan in Parliament on Tuesday.

The 2nd Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, who sat in for the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye on Wednesday directed the Minority to apologise for calling Lydia Alhassan, a “bloody widow.”

But the leadership of the Minority said it cannot apologise on behalf of its members.

Mr. Osei Owusu then reviewed his ruling and said the MPs who held the placards would be asked to apologise.

“I will ask the clerks to get the tapes of the proceedings of yesterday [Tuesday] and then the specific individuals who were seen holding those placards will be dealt with specially.

