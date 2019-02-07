Former President Mahama's Irresponsible Boot For Boot Comment

Former President Mahama

It's quite unfortunate and shameful of the misguided comment by former President Mahama when he met his Party delegates at Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region.

Commenting on the chaos that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, former President Mahama warned the NPP government to be on their guard, as the NDC is going to match the NPP "boot for boot" He said the NDC has revolutionary roots and that when it comes to unleashing violence, nobody can beat the NDC in unleashing violence.

John Mahama should have used words of wisdom to blame the act, than making comment that could cause fear and panic. It beats my imagination as to how a former President can stoop so low. The comment from him cannot even come from a child.

Violence is an inherent characteristic of notorious NDC. Mahama is so proud with his so called revolutionary background and how violent the NDC can be. The NDC is now touting it's violent credentials, it so called revolutionary roots being the basis.

Mahama is simply inciting violence in the upcoming election 2020. Mahama was the one that presided over the atrocious violence at Akwatia, Chereponi, Amenfi East, Talensi by-elections and the Let My Vote Count demonstrators.

The former Interior Minister under John Mahama, Mark Woyongo described the violence that characterized the Talensi by-election in 2015 as a case of "violence begets violence' John Mahama has forgotten all the mayhem that happened under his incompetent administration.

Former President John Mahama doesn't care if the whole Ghana will fight and die for him to be President. He wants to sacrifice the peace of the country for his personal political ambition. But those whose aim is to use violence to achieve their aims must be prepared to answer for their actions. He should not forget what happened in Rwanda through misguided comments.

The NPP government under the leadership of President Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is positioning Ghana on the right economic footing and will not allow John Mahama to sponsor war in Ghana.

That is why most of us are advising fellow Ghanaians to let the NDC remain in opposition, to spare us their revolutionary violence. The government needs the support of Ghanaians to govern a peaceful country such as Ghana.

Communication Team

Hamburg Chapter

NPP Germany Branch