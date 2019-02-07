The Political Colour Of Widowhood!

Widowhood Is Not A Choice and I am sure this is a fact every human being can attest to.
But is this Statement of Fact an exemption to people in Politics?
This I will need an answer for and if needs be a research conducted for a year for concrete data to support this.
I find the Holding of Placards with Inscription ‘BLOODY WIDOW’ by Minority section of Parliament whose responsibility is to protect the rights of its citizens ; women inclusive as Distasteful, unethical and unacceptable.
Well, this might be acceptable politically; after all there is no manual for
Dos and Don’ts in Politics but ‘BLOODY WIDOW’ to me is highly unacceptable,
Did she chose to be a widow Is my question Since when did her status, one never a choice become the basis for
Political Protest? Maybe as I stated earlier to the normal human being WIDOWHOOD is a CHOICE
this changes immediately you are in POLITICS! Maybe in POLITICS Widowhood has a POLITICAL COLOUR Maybe in Politics conscience and morality is replaced with party colours
Maybe just Maybe but if this is how Politics is, If Widowhood in Politics has a Political Colour then I don’t want to be a part of this
I will want a Politics with Conscience, One with Morals!!!
One where being a Widow is not seen as a Choice, One where Widowhood has no Political Colour This protest of the Minority is highly unacceptable and apology needs to be rendered to Mama Lydia,
Her children and the family and to all widows No one chooses to be a widow and thus being in Politics should never be an opportunity to define anyone!
Maybe there can be Politics of Issues and not attacking Personalities
Victoria Osei Sarfo FundDev.Coordinator,SWEB&Social Entrepreneur +233 243188662
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
