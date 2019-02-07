The Political Colour Of Widowhood!

Widowhood Is Not A Choice and I am sure this is a fact every human being can attest to.

But is this Statement of Fact an exemption to people in Politics?

This I will need an answer for and if needs be a research conducted for a year for concrete data to support this.

I find the Holding of Placards with Inscription ‘BLOODY WIDOW’ by Minority section of Parliament whose responsibility is to protect the rights of its citizens ; women inclusive as Distasteful, unethical and unacceptable.

Well, this might be acceptable politically; after all there is no manual for

Dos and Don’ts in Politics but ‘BLOODY WIDOW’ to me is highly unacceptable,

Did she chose to be a widow Is my question

Since when did her status, one never a choice become the basis for

Political Protest?

Maybe as I stated earlier to the normal human being WIDOWHOOD is a CHOICE

this changes immediately you are in POLITICS!

Maybe in POLITICS Widowhood has a POLITICAL COLOUR

Maybe in Politics conscience and morality is replaced with party colours

Maybe just Maybe but if this is how Politics is, If Widowhood in Politics has a Political Colour then I don’t want to be a part of this

I will want a Politics with Conscience, One with Morals!!!

One where being a Widow is not seen as a Choice,

One where Widowhood has no Political Colour

This protest of the Minority is highly unacceptable and apology needs to be rendered to Mama Lydia,

Her children and the family and to all widows

No one chooses to be a widow and thus being in Politics should never be an opportunity to define anyone!

Maybe there can be Politics of Issues and not attacking Personalities

Victoria Osei Sarfo

FundDev.Coordinator,SWEB&Social Entrepreneur

+233 243188662