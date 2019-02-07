Gov't Committed To Infrastructure Development In The Educational Sector - Prof. Yankah

Minister of State In-Charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has stated that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP government was committed towards infrastructure development across the country especially in the educational sector.

According to him uncompleted structures would be completed to ease congestion in the classroom for effective teaching and learning and to boost intensive supervision.

" Gone were the days when construction of classroom blocks takes years before handing them over to authorities of the beneficiary schools. This put pressure on both teachers and students

It's unfortunate that most of the time completed facilities are left idle for number of months before commissioning because government officials are yet to commission the facility for use. This derail infrastructure development.

H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has said that he is in a hurry to ensure total development of the nation and he means it. That is why every completed should be handed over to the beneficiaries for use.

The major policies and innovations he has implemented over the past two years is an indication that he has the welfare of the citizenry at heart"

Professor Kwesi Yankah disclosed these when he commissioned a 6-Unit Classroom Block with office, store and staff common room for Swedru Salvation Army Basic Schools in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region on Monday.

He bemoaned rather low level of education in the area attributing it to the get rich quick syndrome the youth have been engaging preferring it to education.

" Central Region used to be the hop of education in the country. It is sad that the region is counted among the four poorest regions in Ghana. This is mainly due to low educational standard. We must resist this canker

We must put all hands on deck for our children to attain height in the educational ladder knowing that's the only way to eradicate poverty.

It's unfortunate that most of our school blocks are in deplorable state thus affecting teaching and learning. We ought to create conducive environment for our children.

I would like to called on contractors to do quality work for our Schools . Most of the time, newly constructed facilities do not last the duration it is intended due to shoddy work"

He called on stakeholders to partner government in its quest of providing quality education for the citizenry adding the Free SHS policy has being put in place to relief parents of the burden associated with Senior High School education.

" We should build strong and solid foundation for our basic schools so as to produce the needed quality human resources for the nation "

The Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan commended Professor Kwesi Yankah for spearheading development projects in the vicinity especially in the educational sector.

She announced that Agona West Municipal Assembly was posed of ensuring that enough classroom blocks are constructed for schools in the area to enable children of school going age gets access to formal education.

" The Agona West Municipal Assembly is doing everything within it's power to raise educational standard.

For the Free SHS policy to succeed, there is the need to strengthen the basic level of our education.

It is on this note that I want to appreciate Minister of State In-change of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah for spearheading education development in the Agona State, being Agona East and West Assemblies.

Through his instrumentality, a modern kindergarten block with modern library has been constructed for Agona Nyakrom Holy Quran Islamic Basic school. We are grateful to you Hon. Minister of State In-change of Tertiary Education for your quality leadership.

We are hopeful that more of such facilities would be provided to boost education infrastructure development in Agona East and West Assemblies"

Madam Elizabeth Helen Essel, Agona West Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service (GES) lauded teachers in the Agona West Municipality for their hardworking and commitment to duty.

" It is worthy to note that Agona West produced the Overall Best and 2nd Best Students respectively in the 2018 BECE in the Central Region.

We also produced 2nd Best School and 2nd Best Headteacher out of the 20 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region. Additionally, we also received Commonwealth Award in the year under review

All these were achieved through collaborative effort of the Agona West Municipal Assembly, Chiefs and Opinion Leaders, Municipal Directorate (GES) and others.

I should thank the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan for her commitment to education in the municipality"

Madam Elizabeth Helen Essel tasked school authorities in the municipality to carry out culture of maintenance in the various schools adding every facility should be well maintained.

Later in an interview, the Regional Manager of Salvation Army Education Unit, Central /Western, Mr. Bright An.komah Asare said the Unit had put in place achievable measures to ensure effective monitoring and supervision of Schools under the Unit.