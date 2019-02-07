Vodafone Ghana Wins Best PR Organisation In Telecoms Sector Awards

Vodafone Ghana has been voted the “PR Organisation of the Year” in the telecoms sector at the 7th Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Excellence Awards. The event, held in Accra, settled on Vodafone for its consistent and masterful delivery of key messages and activities using modern and effective PR tools.

The telecoms company has been an undisputed thought-leader in the industry, with Chief Executive Yolanda Cuba, entrenched as the face for the promotion of a digital revolution in Ghana, leaving no-one behind.

Vodafone won two other awards - Best Promotional Event and Best In-House PR team – at the event held at the La Palm Beach Hotel.

This year’s IPR Awards theme - “Deriving Value from Values: attest of Corporate Governance,” - aimed at honouring and generating public recognition for the achievements and positive contributions of Public Relations departments in reputable organisations in the country.

Gayheart Mensah, External Affairs Director at Vodafone Ghana said: “these awards are a reinforcement of our commitment to using innovative and creative platforms to communicate with our key audiences. Communications and PR play a vital role in our business transformation and we shall remain consistent in implementing strategies that will enable us build goodwill amongst our stakeholders.”

The External Affairs Director noted that the awards affirm Vodafone’s position as the preferred telecommunications network that continues to shape the industry.

The Institute of Public Relations (IPR) is the sole professional body for Public Relations practitioners in Ghana. It exists to provide professional development, structure and the requisite recognition for the practice of Public Relations across the country.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com