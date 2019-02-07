John Mahama Leads NDC Protest Dubbed ''They Are Killing Us"

The Former President John Dramani Mahama is set to embark on a demonstration tomorrow, Thursday 7th February dubbed 'Aagbe Wo' in the Ga language to wit "They Are Killing Us".

The protest is set to be held on the principal streets of Accra.

The converging point for the demonstration is the old Obra spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange.

Demonstrators will March from the Obra spot through to the Farrisco traffic light, UTC, Accra High Street, the ministry of interior, the police headquarters and finally converge at the Jubilee House.

He, has therefore, entreated all members of NDC to join the demonstration on Thursday in protest of the barbaric attacks from security personnel during last week's Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election .

In a post on his official Facebook page, John Mahama wrote that the supporting the protest would show "the world that we stand for peace and that the violence unleashed in the Ayawaso West Wuogon has no place in our democracy ".

---CitiNewsroom