Lebanese Rapist Faces Trial In High Court

Rabih Haddad, a 39-year-old Lebanese, who has been accused of raping his 19-year-old Togolese house help at Airport Hills in Accra is to stand trial at an Accra High Court on March 11.

This was after a District Court has committed him to stand trial at a High Court.

The case docket was earlier forwarded to the Attorney General for advice and based on the that a bill of indictment was prepared.

At the committal proceedings, Haddad who was represented by Nana Obiri Boahen denied the offence of rape, saying the charge was 'incorrect.'

According to the accused, he has been given his passport which was in the custody of the court and had travelled with same last year and returned to Ghana in January this year.

Haddad, who also filed an alibi, indicated that he was at Osu conducting interview on the day of the incident.

The Magistrate, Ms Aret Nsemoh, held that after careful study of the bill of indictment, facts and evidence, Haddad has a case to answer hence committed him to stand trial at the High Court on March 11.

Prosecuting Mrs Victoria Asiedu, a Senior State Attorney, said there are witnesses who would be called with exhibits such as medical reports and statements to be relied on by the state.

The District Court ordered the prosecution to ensure that all documents that the state intend to rely on should be made available to the accused person and his lawyer.

Before the committal proceedings, Haddad was on a GH¢500,000.00 bail with two sureties.

Haddad, since December 5, 2017, had been put before a District Court, in Accra, over a charge of rape.

The facts as narrated by the Prosecution at the District Court, were that the victim was a 19-year-old Togolese, who was engaged as a domestic house help at the residence of Haddad.

Haddad resides at Airport Hills in Accra.

The Prosecution said in November 2017 the alleged victim was employed by the accused as a house help and she shared the boys' quarters of the house with another house help.

The Prosecution said ever since the alleged victim moved to the house the accused had persistently harassed her and insisted on having sexual intercourse with her anytime other occupants of the house, including Haddad's wife, were out of the premises.

The Prosecution said in the afternoon of November 30, 2017, Haddad lured the victim into one of the rooms upstairs in the house and had sex with her.

The prosecution said the victim reported the incident to a co-worker in the house but they both kept the incident to themselves for the fear of losing their jobs.

That on December 2, 2017 between 1600 hours and 1700 hours when Haddad's wife and kids had gone out, Haddad reportedly requested for coffee from the alleged victim.

According to the Prosecution she then proceeded to the kitchen to prepare the coffee when Haddad approached her and demanded sex from her.

The Prosecution said the victim resisted and this infuriated Haddad, who slapped her on the face, held her neck and dragged her into the master bedroom.

According to the Prosecution, Haddad stripped her naked and had sex with her.

It said after the act, the accused warned her not to inform anyone and then took his bath and left the house in his car.

The Prosecution said the victim, for the second time, reported her ordeal to a co-worker, who in turn passed the information to a Police Officer on duty nearby.

The matter was then reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Airport, upon which Haddad was arrested.

The Prosecution said the victim was issued with a medical report form to seek treatment, while a DNA test was to be conducted to confirm true or otherwise the allegation of rape.

The Prosecution said Haddad has however denied the offence.

—GNA