U/W Regional Best Farmer Want Grain Storage Facilities

2018 Upper West Regional Best Farmer, Mr Abdul Rahaman Tawfic, has called on government to support agri-businesses with reliable cold storage machines and certification for seed and grain products to reduce post-harvest loses.

'This is to improve productivity within the Northern Development Authority zones, which comprises the Northern belt, Southern belt and the Middle belt,' he told journalists in a news briefing in Wa.

He added: 'It is factual that, all of Upper West Region has no combine harvester, reaper and other equipment to support rice farming, for example, which is a major growth support of the Region'.

He lauded the government's agenda to grow Ghana's economy beyond aid, saying: 'We all support in good faith without political bias. Without food no life, hence, all major stakeholders on the value chain must come on board'.

He expressed the hope that government would redeem its pledge of supporting the growth of agriculture to improve the lives of farmers, particularly in rural communities.

Mr Tawfi is also the Chief Executive Officer of Big Ajar Farms, an agri-business located in Wa, which is a certified producer of foundation and certify seeds, mechanized services provider, input dealer, aggregator and Ghana Grains Council certified warehouse operator.

The company also manages out grower contract scheme with over 2,000 smallholder farmers.

Mr Tawfic said the company's interest is to safeguard food security, create jobs and support smallholder farmers with scarce agro inputs, market access within Ghana and beyond to make farmers competitive.

He said the current market access of Big Ajar Farms include Planting for Food and Jobs, World Food Programme, School Feeding Programme, Golden Wed Company Limited, Venture Capital Trust Fund, Vestor Oil Company Limited, and Premium Foods Company Limited and Ghana Commodity Exchange.

Abdul Tawfic pleaded with the Minister of Food and Agriculture to provide certified warehouse operators with refrigerators and equipment for production and storage of seed and grains to boost yield of rice, soya beans, groundnuts and maize in Ghana.

—GNA